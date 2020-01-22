Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) EVP Sells 8,335 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TDG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $643.58. 12,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.75 and a 12-month high of $644.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $585.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.37.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.42.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.