International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $619.69

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $619.69 and traded as high as $627.87. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $626.00, with a volume of 34,909 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 619.69. The company has a market capitalization of $240.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

