Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.24

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 22488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,559 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,130 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

