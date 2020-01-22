Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.75

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.93 ($0.26), with a volume of 8315306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.36 ($0.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $270.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

