Invacio (INV) Achieves Market Cap of $127,015.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Invacio token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Invacio has a market capitalization of $127,015.00 and approximately $4,143.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invacio has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.01267342 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 21,393,997 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

