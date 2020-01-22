Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IEMV)

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMV opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

Dividend History for Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV)

