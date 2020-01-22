Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 949.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 106,209 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $160.32 and a 52-week high of $223.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

