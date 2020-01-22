Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

