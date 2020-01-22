Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Dividend History for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit