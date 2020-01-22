Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned 2.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,794,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $775,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 292.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,993. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

