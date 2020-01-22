Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 21,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,331. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Dividend History for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

