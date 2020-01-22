Investec (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $446.98

Investec plc (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $446.98 and traded as low as $434.90. Investec shares last traded at $440.40, with a volume of 1,445,870 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective (up previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Investec in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 446.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

