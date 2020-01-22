Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.42

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 804484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,282,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after buying an additional 6,519,174 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,691,000 after buying an additional 2,152,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,570,000 after buying an additional 4,317,595 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

