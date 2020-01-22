iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUS)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57, approximately 33 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.