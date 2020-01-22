iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.11 and last traded at $147.06, approximately 656 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80.

