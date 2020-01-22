iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.65

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4029 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

