iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.65

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4029 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOR)
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
