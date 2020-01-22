iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.37. 11,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,432. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.95 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average of $196.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

