iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

IJR opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

