iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.34. 912,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

