iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Position Decreased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.17% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of MXI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $68.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

