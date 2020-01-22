iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 710,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.