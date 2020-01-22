iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after buying an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 659,434 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

