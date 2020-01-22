iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.24

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

