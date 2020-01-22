iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.66. 893,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $136.40 and a 1-year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

