iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 216,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $184.60. The company had a trading volume of 893,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.40 and a 12-month high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

