iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.50. 10,402,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

