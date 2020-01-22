iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. 263,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,104,450. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

