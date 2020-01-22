iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $71,310,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,994,000 after buying an additional 1,732,716 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,165,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 637,302 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,878,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.