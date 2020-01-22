Jaguar Listed Property LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC lessened its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Jaguar Listed Property LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 133,699 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth $2,418,000.

Shares of INN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

