Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce $556.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $564.77 million and the lowest is $546.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $476.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.87.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.47. 382,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,730. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

