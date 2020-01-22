JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DZ Bank

Analysts at DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

NASDAQ JD opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

