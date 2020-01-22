JET8 Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. JET8 has a total market cap of $275,460.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

