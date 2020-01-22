John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.45

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 1640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

