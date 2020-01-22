John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.45

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 1640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.
John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
