Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings of $5.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.31 and the highest is $5.90. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $5.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after buying an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.31. 202,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

