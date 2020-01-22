Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 million. Kadmon posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,095.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $2.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.54 million, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 2,435,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

