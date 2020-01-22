Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

KALA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 660,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,631. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 519,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

