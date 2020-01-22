KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 0.8% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $5.60. During the last week, KARMA has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $108,235.00 and $89.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002428 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

