Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Katana Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Katana Capital has a 12-month low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of A$1.01 ($0.71). The company has a market cap of $33.55 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.79.
About Katana Capital
