Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Market Perform

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
WTFC traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 788,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.
In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
