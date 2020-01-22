Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Market Perform

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

WTFC traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 788,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

