Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.24

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

KELYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $851.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

