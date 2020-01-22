Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) received a C$7.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,310. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $785.08 million and a PE ratio of 68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.64.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.