Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.60

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.60 and last traded at C$109.72, with a volume of 24702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.70.

KXS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.30.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,612,835. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

