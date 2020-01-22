KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.01

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 6964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a current ratio of 407.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 119.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

