KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.78

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.78 and last traded at $181.08, with a volume of 401930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

