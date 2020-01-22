Klimatas 1-Day Volume Tops $1,263.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $11,398.00 and approximately $1,263.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 125.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00100102 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 206.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

