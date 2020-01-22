Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered Knoll from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE KNL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,873. Knoll has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $224,694.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,798.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,077,848.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,551. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

