Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.24

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and traded as low as $24.02. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 141,568 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMTUY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Komatsu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

