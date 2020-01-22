Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

