Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

