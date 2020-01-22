Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $40.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 5.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 968.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. 370,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

