Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 0.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 810,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,535. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

